Nebraska Lands WR Recruit Over Ohio State, LSU

Hours after the Nebraska Cornhuskers learned that a 2020 recruit was entering the transfer portal, the coaching staff picked up a three-star recruit for the 2021 cycle.

On Friday afternoon, Henry Gray announced that he was transferring from Nebraska without ever suiting up for the team. He was the second-best recruit from Scott Frost’s 2020 class, so it’s a tough pill for the program to swallow.

Later on Friday night, three-star wide receiver Shawn Hardy revealed where he’ll be playing college football. It turns out that Nebraska won the sweepstakes for the Camden County product.

“And with ALL of that, I would like to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Nebraska,” Hardy said in his statement. “I’m so blessed to be in this position because not all kids get to go to college and even a smaller percentage get to play D1 ball. I’ve had many great conversations with Coach Frost, Coach Lubick and Coach Beckton throughout recruiting.”

Here’s the full announcement from Hardy’s Twitter account:

Hardy had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, LSU and other Power Five programs.

247Sports ranks Hardy as the No. 106 wide receiver and No. 684 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle.

Nebraska currently has the No. 41 recruiting class in the country. Frost’s 2021 class includes commitments from eight different recruits. The top player from the group is four-star offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka.

We’ll see if the Cornhuskers can build off this commitment and continue adding pieces to their future.