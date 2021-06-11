Nebraska LB Announces Transfer From Huskers Program

Another player is slated to leave Nebraska before the 2021 college football season. This time it’s a former three-star lineback who’s struggled to get playing time.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Nebraska linebacker David Alston announced he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He thanked everyone at Nebraska but feels its in his “best interest” to go elsewhere. He has not yet chosen a destination.

“I want to thank my teammates, coaches, the academic staff, the strength staff and the people of Nebraska for my time in Lincoln,” Alston wrote. “I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility.”

Coming out of high school in 2018, Alston was a three-star prospect and the No. 1 player from the state of Minnesota per 247Sports. He was the No. 605 player in the country and the No. 33 weak-side defensive end. But Alston was moved to linebacker by head coach Scott Frost.

Looking for a fresh start pic.twitter.com/geyEcmYYQ4 — David Alston (@D_Alston5) June 11, 2021

The transfer of David Alston continues what has been a mini-exodus of Nebraska players from Lincoln this offseason. They’ve lost nearly a dozen players to the transfer portal, including quarterback Luke McCaffrey along the way.

Nebraska was recently listed as one of the transfer portal’s biggest losers due to some of the departures.

The Huskers went 3-5 in 2020 and have yet to make a bowl game under head coach Scott Frost.

Things will get really dicey, really quickly for Frost and his staff if they don’t right the ship this year.