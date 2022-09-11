Nebraska Legend Eric Crouch Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Former Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the field during a break in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost's firing seems to have produced some mixed feelings for Nebraska legend Eric Crouch, and really, who could blame him?

On one hand, Crouch played with Frost, redshirting in 1997 when Frost helped lead the Cornhuskers to a national title. On the other hand, Crouch, like the rest of the Nebraska fan base, wants to see the program win, which they were not doing nearly enough of under Frost.

After the Huskers announced Frost's dismissal this afternoon, Crouch shared his quick thoughts on social media.

"I just want to win again. Tough day for Scott, but better for both parties. Stay focused on OU players!" he wrote.



Frost's final record at his alma mater was 16-31. During his last game, a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night, students in the crowd chanted "Fire Frost."

They got their wish this afternoon.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication," athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

Mickey Joseph will serve as the Huskers' interim head coach. His first game will be against Oklahoma this coming Saturday.