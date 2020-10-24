Nebraska Linebacker Sums Up Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields sent college football fans into a frenzy Saturday afternoon with his impressive performance on the way to a win against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes star completed 20 of his 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also racked up 54 yards and a score on the ground. Ohio State crushed the Cornhuskers, 52-17.

The compliments kept rolling in, even from the Buckeyes’ opponents. Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller doled out the highest praise possible for Fields, according to Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald.

“He’s making throws that guys on Sundays make,” Miller said.

#Huskers ILB Collin Miller on Ohio State QB Justin Fields: “He’s making throws that guys on Sundays make.” — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 24, 2020

It’s hard to find a better compliment than that.

Fields dazzled the Big Ten and beyond last year, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy. Although the 2020 season is shortened due to COVID-19, the Ohio State quarterback is sure to put on a show in every one of the Buckeyes’ scheduled games.

Fields got plenty of help from a talented receiving core on Saturday. Sophomore breakout Garrett Wilson hauled in seven catches for 129 yards. Junior veteran Chris Olave also caught six balls for 104 yards.

There’s been no indication from Fields if he’ll opt for the 2021 NFL Draft. With highly touted prospect Trevor Lawrence leading the way, there’s no guarantee where Fields will be drafted.

Either way, Ohio State has to feel good about the play of its quarterback. Fields returns to action next weekend at Penn State.