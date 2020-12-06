Nebraska Football Lost A Big Recruit During Saturday’s Game

Nebraska’s football program notched its second win of the season on Saturday, as the Huskers took down Purdue on the road.

Scott Frost’s team suffered a tough recruiting loss in the middle of the game, though.

Nebraska lost a commitment from four-star prospect Patrick Payton, a top prospect out of the Miami, Florida area.

Payton announced his decision on social media.

Payton had been committed to Nebraska since May. He’s one of the top prospects in the Huskers’ 2021 class, as he’s a four-star and ranked the No. 328 overall player per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The Huskers did land some good recruiting news on Saturday, too.

Nebraska landed a commitment from 2021 recruit Ru’Quan Buckley. The defensive end spoke to 247Sports about his decision.

“I felt comfortable because I felt family and energy and a vibe when I got into Lincoln, Nebraska,” Buckley said. “Going there on a visit, I loved the coaches, the people, the team, everybody. And they recruited me for defensive end always. They said I would fit in by bringing energy to the group.”

Nebraska improved to 2-4 on the season with Saturday’s win. The Huskers are scheduled to take on Minnesota next week.