Nebraska Make College Football History This Season – In A Bad Way

2021 was a year to forget for Nebraska as it went 3-9, firing several coaches along the way before stumbling to the finish in a loss to rival Iowa. Unfortunately, the history books won’t let the Huskers forget this year anytime soon.

On top of suffering their most losses since the Eisenhower administration, Nebraska became the first team in college football history to lose nine games by single-digits in a single season. It was the team’s first nine-loss season since 1957.

That record for single-digit losses helped make their scoring margin in Big Ten play outright bizarre. The Huskers finished with a point differential of zero in Big Ten play.

They went 1-8 against their Big Ten rivals, losing the eight games by a combined 49 points. But their one win came against Northwestern, who they beat by 49 points.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more bizarre set of stats for one team in a season.

Nebraska is the first team in college football history to lose 9 games by single-digits margins in the same season. They went (1-8) in the Big Ten, and their combined scoring margin in those gms was 0. Lost 8 by 49 pts, beat Northwestern by 49 points. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) November 26, 2021

There’s plenty of blame to go around for why Nebraska did so poorly this year – and over the last five. Poor coaching, poor play, poor recruiting and bad luck all combined to create this terrible season.

As of writing, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hasn’t paid for it with his job. The school might be under too big of a financial obligation to him to do so anyway.

But that just means that 2022 is going to be absolutely critical for Frost and his revamped staff. A slow start will likely see him ousted very quickly next year.

Was this the worst season of Nebraska football in your lifetime?