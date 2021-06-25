Nebraska Makes Official Announcement On Athletic Director Bill Moos

A bombshell report from the Lincoln Journal Star came out this Friday morning saying that Bill Moos’ departure from Nebraska is “imminent.” Moments ago, that report was confirmed by the school.

Nebraska just announced that Moos will retire from his role as the school’s athletic director on June 30. He has been the leader of the Cornhuskers’ athletic department since October of 2017.

During his time with the Cornhuskers, Moos made a few notable hires, such as football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg,

Moos, who has spent roughly four decades in an administrative position at the collegiate level, released a statement on this decision.

“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”

Moos to Retire from Athletic Director Positionhttps://t.co/jLuGe6j7c5 — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) June 25, 2021

Moos also gave a shoutout to Nebraska’s fan base in his farewell address. He believes the Cornhuskers have the most passionate support group in college sports.

“I have been so fortunate to work as the Director of Athletics at four wonderful schools and have seen a lot but I have never witnessed and experienced the passion of fans like we have at Nebraska. The unflinching support of our programs and of our university is inspiring and unmatched. I have visited every part of our great state and engaged with thousands of Husker fans over the years, and there truly is No Place like Nebraska.”

The Cornhuskers should begin their search for a new athletic director fairly soon.