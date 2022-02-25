Nebraska Makes Decision On Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg

Nebraska announced Thursday night that head men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will return for the 2022-23 season.

The Huskers are currently 7-19 on the season, including a 1-14 mark in Big Ten play. Hoiberg is just 21-64 in two-plus years at the helm in Lincoln.

Alberts made it clear in his statement tonight that the team’s lack of success is “not acceptable,” but said that Hoiberg presented a plan that is “in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska athletic department.

Interestingly, Alberts also said that Hoiberg has agreed to restructure his contract in order to help facilitate changes “that are necessary to reorient our program.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hoiberg quietly came to terms on a contract extension in 2020 which will take his deal through the 2026-27 season.

Nebraska has four games remaining the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament.

Their next game is tomorrow night at home against Iowa.