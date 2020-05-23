The Spun

Nebraska Makes Decision On When Athletics Will Resume

Nebraska defenders Alex Davis, Mohamed Barry, Pernell Jefferson, Carlos Davis, and Dedrick Young run out onto the field during spring game.LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 21: Linebacker Alex Davis #22 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and linebacker Mohamed Barry #7 and linebacker Pernell Jefferson #32 and lineman Carlos Davis #96 and linebacker Dedrick Young #5 lead the defense on the field during the Spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

On Friday, the NCAA announced a date for programs to begin reopening voluntary activities. Schools can bring back student-athletes as early as June 1, but each program has the final say in this matter.

The majority of the SEC will be returning to work on June 8, meanwhile other Power Five programs are still laying out the groundwork for when they’ll open up their facilities. The University of Iowa announced that coaches will return on June 1 and players can then join them a week later.

It appears Nebraska is the latest program to announce its plans for the offseason. Instead of waiting until June 8 like many teams, the Cornhuskers will begin voluntary workouts on June 1.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said that football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball teams will be allowed to return first. There are strict guidelines in place to ensure players’ safety. Student-athletes will go into a 48-hour quarantine once they arrive on campus.

The university also has to make sure it has a sufficient amount of testing. It’s imperative that players take tests each week to avoid a major outbreak.

While there are several phases to bringing back NCAA sports, the fact that schools are going to start voluntary workouts in less than two weeks is positive news.

As long as programs have safe guidelines, college football has a strong chance of being played this fall.

