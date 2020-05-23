Nebraska Makes Decision On When Athletics Will Resume

On Friday, the NCAA announced a date for programs to begin reopening voluntary activities. Schools can bring back student-athletes as early as June 1, but each program has the final say in this matter.

The majority of the SEC will be returning to work on June 8, meanwhile other Power Five programs are still laying out the groundwork for when they’ll open up their facilities. The University of Iowa announced that coaches will return on June 1 and players can then join them a week later.

It appears Nebraska is the latest program to announce its plans for the offseason. Instead of waiting until June 8 like many teams, the Cornhuskers will begin voluntary workouts on June 1.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said that football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball teams will be allowed to return first. There are strict guidelines in place to ensure players’ safety. Student-athletes will go into a 48-hour quarantine once they arrive on campus.

As #Huskers return to campus to resume workouts June 1, Nebraska plans to follow all health regulations "to a T." More from A.D. Bill Moos and what measures are in place to keep everyone healthy

The university also has to make sure it has a sufficient amount of testing. It’s imperative that players take tests each week to avoid a major outbreak.

While there are several phases to bringing back NCAA sports, the fact that schools are going to start voluntary workouts in less than two weeks is positive news.

As long as programs have safe guidelines, college football has a strong chance of being played this fall.