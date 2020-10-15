Nebraska OC Comments On The Quarterback Competition

After Adrian Martinez regressed as a starter in 2019, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to have an open quarterback competition for 2020. Martinez is facing off with former four-star recruit Luke McCaffrey for the starting job.

Early on in the competition, there didn’t appear to be a standout winner of the Nebraska quarterback competition. But with the Huskers’ season-opener against Ohio State just around the corner, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick provided an update.

Speaking to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Lubick declared that both quarterbacks can lead the Huskers to wins. As for who will start against the Buckeyes, Lubick said the team will make a choice based on who gives them the better matchup.

Martinez certainly has the edge from an experience standpoint. In two years as Nebraska’s starter, he has completed 62.4-percent of his passes for 4,573 yards and 27 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. On the ground he’s added another 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns.

QB decision coming soon, OC Matt Lubick says. "Both can win for us," Lubick says. NU wants to pick the guy that helps it win best against Ohio State. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 15, 2020

Luke McCaffrey, meanwhile, didn’t get a chance to do much at all as a freshman last year. He appeared in just four games, throwing 12 passes and completing nine for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey was used slightly more on the ground, adding 24 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Whoever is put under center to start the season will have the unenviable task of going up against an Ohio State team expected to contend for the national title.

Not exactly how any quarterback – let alone one trying to win the starting job – will want to start.

Who do you think should be the Nebraska quarterback against Ohio State?