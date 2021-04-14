Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reacts To Adrian Martinez’s Spring

The last few years in Lincoln haven’t gone according to plan for Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez. The former four-star recruit has yet to live up to expectations after a strong freshman season and the Cornhuskers haven’t posted a winning record during his three campaigns under center.

But, Martinez could be headed for a turnaround in 2021.

Early reports out of Nebraska’s spring workouts have lauded the rising senior quarterback, with Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Matt Lubick becoming the latest to sing his praises. In a press conference on Wednesday, the team’s OC claimed that Martinez has stepped his game up in a major way this offseason.

“Adrian has taken it to another level,” Lubick said, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. “He’s really making the receivers and tight ends look good.”

Martinez made seven starts for Nebraska in the pandemic-shortened season in 2021 and posted a solid set of numbers. He threw for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 521 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. However, he struggled with turnovers, throwing three interceptions and losing five fumbles.

The shaky performance lost Martinez his job to Luke McCaffrey for a game and caused many to wonder if he would start for the Cornhuskers moving forward. One thing was clear: the rising senior had plenty to work on headed into the offseason.

Just last week, Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco pointed out that protecting the football is a major area of emphasis for Martinez this spring.

“No more frickin turnovers,” Verduzco said when speaking about where the Cornhuskers quarterback needs to improve next year. “He’s got to take care of damn football.”

After Lubick’s comments this week, it looks like Martinez is preparing as best as he can and will look to turn things around at Nebraska in 2021.

