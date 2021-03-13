Nebraska Football Legend Reacts To Friday’s Embarrassing Report

Nebraska’s football program had a pretty embarrassing Friday.

On Friday, it was reported that the Huskers were looking to back out of their 2021 non-conference game at Oklahoma. Nebraska later released a statement on the report, admitting that the school considered it, but will be playing the Sooners.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18,” Nebraska’s AD, Bill Moos, wrote in a statement. “Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!”

Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers, who knows a thing or two about beating Oklahoma, reacted to the Friday drama.

“We can’t be trying to get out of being competitive, because that’s our whole nature,” Rodgers said, via the Associated Press. “Our whole state bleeds Big Red football. We want to be known for playing the best and beating the best.”

Rodgers said that the Huskers need games like the one against Oklahoma.

“If we’re going to start getting our reputation back, we’ve got to start beating and playing the best,” Rodgers said. “That’s just the only way. What are we going to play? Division II schools or something? We play Ohio State. We should definitely be wanting to play Oklahoma.”

Nebraska fans clearly agree.