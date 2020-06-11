Nebraska Picks Up Commitment From Three-Star Linebacker

If Scott Frost is going to lead Nebraska back to greatness, he’ll have to recruit well out on the West Coast. The Huskers’ latest pickup is a good sign of things to come for the program.

Northern California outside linebacker Will Schweitzer announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. The three-star linebacker chose Nebraska over multiple offers including Michigan State, Arizona State, TCU, Cal, Virginia and many others.

Cal was seen as the favorite early on, but Frost made up ground in a hurry. Nebraska used its resources to frequently keep in contact with the three-star linebacker, hosting him on multiple virtual visits. That frequent contact made the difference.

Schweitzer is the No. 35 OLB and 529th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. He also ranks as the 48th best player in the Golden State. This is a massive recruiting victory for Nebraska.

Schweitzer’s recruiting rating and frame won’t blow you away. But the three-star defensive prospect displays excellent versatility. Schweitzer has the ability to line up at defensive end as a pass-rusher or play a more traditional outside linebacker role.

The Northern California prospect may need a year or two in the weight room before starting for the Nebraska defense. But he’s expected to be a multi-year starter for the Huskers down the road.

If Nebraska can continue recruiting well on the West Coast, the program will be back on its feet in no time.