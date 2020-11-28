The Spun

Nebraska Player Enters Transfer Portal After Friday’s Loss

Nebraska Huskers helmets on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska’s football program lost its fourth game of the season on Friday, as the Huskers fell to rival Iowa, 26-20, in a hard-fought game.

While Scott Frost’s program played hard, they once again couldn’t get things done when they mattered most. Nebraska had a game-losing turnover on its final drive of the game. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was pressured hard and turned the ball over to seal the loss.

Frost remains confident in the program moving forward, though.

“I’ve been doubted in this state before, and I’m sure there are some [doubters] out there right now,” Frost said. “But I know what happened last time. It’s going to happen again.”

Frost said, referring to his senior season when he led the Huskers to an undefeated season. Nebraska is far away from doing that, though.

The Huskers have been recruiting well, but they lost a former recruit on Friday night. Nebraska freshman Ronald Delancy III, a former three-star recruit out of Florida, reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nebraska dropped to 1-4 on the season with Friday afternoon’s loss.

The Huskers have games remaining against Purdue and Minnesota.


