Nebraska Player Enters Transfer Portal After Friday’s Loss

Nebraska’s football program lost its fourth game of the season on Friday, as the Huskers fell to rival Iowa, 26-20, in a hard-fought game.

While Scott Frost’s program played hard, they once again couldn’t get things done when they mattered most. Nebraska had a game-losing turnover on its final drive of the game. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was pressured hard and turned the ball over to seal the loss.

Frost remains confident in the program moving forward, though.

“I’ve been doubted in this state before, and I’m sure there are some [doubters] out there right now,” Frost said. “But I know what happened last time. It’s going to happen again.”

Frost said, referring to his senior season when he led the Huskers to an undefeated season. Nebraska is far away from doing that, though.

The Huskers have been recruiting well, but they lost a former recruit on Friday night. Nebraska freshman Ronald Delancy III, a former three-star recruit out of Florida, reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Not only did Nebraska fall to 1-4 today, the Huskers lost another freshman. The @Freepsports has learned Nebraska DB Ronald Delancy III has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He's the fourth member of the 2020 class from Florida to leave the program this year. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) November 27, 2020

The Huskers have games remaining against Purdue and Minnesota.