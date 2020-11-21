The Spun

Nebraska Player Suffers A Terrifying Injury Against Illinois

Nebraska Huskers helmets on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

A Nebraska football player suffered a terrifying injury against Illinois on Saturday.

Huskers senior inside linebacker Colin Miller was carted off the field during Saturday’s game. He was seen motionless at first, but then appeared to move his hand just before he went into the stadium’s tunnel. Obviously, there’s great concern for Miller.

Fortunately, Miller did appear to move his right hand just before he was carted into the stadium tunnel. Take a look below.

This appears to be the play Colin Miller suffered the injury. There’s certainly a somber scene in Lincoln this afternoon, and not just because of the score.

Miller, a senior linebacker for Nebraska football, has been an excellent defensive player for the Huskers these past two years. He totaled 67 tackles and a sack in 2019 before coming up with 23 tackles through several games this year.

We’re certainly hoping Miller’s injury doesn’t prove to be serious.

As for Nebraska, the Huskers are having another bad day. Illinois, a one-win team entering today’s game, is blowing the doors off Nebraska football in Lincoln this afternoon. This is yet another horrendous showing by Scott Frost’s team.

Frost simply hasn’t been the answer for the Huskers’ attempted turnaround just yet. It doesn’t look promising with him at the helm in coming  years.

Nebraska is on the verge of moving to 1-3 on the season as the Huskers are just minutes away from losing to Illinois.


