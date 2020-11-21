A Nebraska football player suffered a terrifying injury against Illinois on Saturday.

Huskers senior inside linebacker Colin Miller was carted off the field during Saturday’s game. He was seen motionless at first, but then appeared to move his hand just before he went into the stadium’s tunnel. Obviously, there’s great concern for Miller.

Nebraska senior ILB Collin Miller is carted off, motionless and strapped to a stretcher, out the northwest exit of the field at Memorial Stadium. He was hurt with 11:53 to play in the fourth quarter as the Huskers trail Illinois 38-17. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Fortunately, Miller did appear to move his right hand just before he was carted into the stadium tunnel. Take a look below.

Here's Collin Miller moving his right hand as he's being carried off on a stretcher. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/apiOo0mdjn — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 21, 2020

This appears to be the play Colin Miller suffered the injury. There’s certainly a somber scene in Lincoln this afternoon, and not just because of the score.

VIDEO: A sobering scene as #Huskers captain and LB Collin Miller takes a vicious hit and is carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/z77VYRyhNV — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) November 21, 2020

Miller, a senior linebacker for Nebraska football, has been an excellent defensive player for the Huskers these past two years. He totaled 67 tackles and a sack in 2019 before coming up with 23 tackles through several games this year.

We’re certainly hoping Miller’s injury doesn’t prove to be serious.

As for Nebraska, the Huskers are having another bad day. Illinois, a one-win team entering today’s game, is blowing the doors off Nebraska football in Lincoln this afternoon. This is yet another horrendous showing by Scott Frost’s team.

Frost simply hasn’t been the answer for the Huskers’ attempted turnaround just yet. It doesn’t look promising with him at the helm in coming years.

Nebraska is on the verge of moving to 1-3 on the season as the Huskers are just minutes away from losing to Illinois.