Nebraska is getting its priorities in order ahead of its contest versus the Iowa Hawkeyes later this week.

The Huskers are fresh off an ugly loss to Illinois last Saturday. The Fighting Illini dropped 41 points on the Huskers and held their offense to just 23 points. To make matters worse, the game was in Lincoln.

Saturday’s outcome was a low-point in Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska – which is saying a lot considering how these past few years have panned out. But the Huskers have a plan for their upcoming game versus Iowa this week.

Nebraska football players announced on Monday they’re growing mustaches – yes, you read that right – for when they play the Hawkeyes. It’s nice to see Frost and the Huskers finally have their priorities in order after such a humiliating loss.

Nebraska players are apparently growing mustaches for Iowa, according to WR Kade Warner. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 23, 2020

The Nebraska jokes write themselves at this point. Scott Frost just doesn’t appear to have much control over his program these days.

Nebraska fell to 1-3 on the season last Saturday, its lone win coming against 0-5 Penn State. The Huskers have remaining games against Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota. There’s a legitimate chance Nebraska ends the season 1-6.

The real question is: are we expecting too much from the Huskers at this point? Nebraska hasn’t met expectations in years – perhaps, it’s time to readjust the expectations for the program.

Luckily, the players seem to have their priorities in order heading into this weekend’s game.