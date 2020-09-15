Nebraska President Addresses His Hot Mic Football Comment

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has become the topic of conversation in the college football world due to his recent comments. He accidentally hinted at the Big Ten playing football in some capacity this fall.

During a conversation with National Strategic Research Institute director Bob Hinson, Carter said “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight.”

That comment immediately sent college football fans into a frenzy. For the past few days there have been constant rumors about when the Big Ten could potentially return, and now it sounds like it could happen in the near future.

Although his remark seems pretty definitive, Carter is now backtracking on his original statement.

“I think that was picked up a little out of context,” Carter said. “All I said is there’s work going on and I remain cautiously optimistic like everybody else that we’ll get to discovering when it’s safe to play.”

Hot mic: “We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight… It's a good move in the right direction.” Here: “All I said is there's work going on and I remain cautiously optimistic like everybody else that we'll get to discovering when it's safe to play” https://t.co/d6M5rtonkQ — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 15, 2020

Carter might be retracting his original statement just to let the Big Ten properly announce its return to the gridiron.

Over the weekend, there were reports that October 17 is the target date for the conference. At least nine of the 14 university leaders need to vote in favor of playing this fall in order for the season to start.

While all signs are pointing to the Big Ten playing this year, we’ll have to wait until there’s an official statement.