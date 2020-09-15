Nebraska’s President Might Have Leaked The Big Ten’s Decision

We finally may have a concrete hint into the pending Big Ten football decision–and it came in fitting fashion.

According to KETV.com, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter may have given away the conference’s plans on a hot mic before a news conference today.

Making conversation with Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute before the event, Carter hinted that the Big Ten will announce football is returning sometime later today.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter said.

Heard on hot mic, University of Nebraska president says #bigtenfootball announcement comes tonighthttps://t.co/EXd3fuHJ5i — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) September 15, 2020

If Carter’s gossip is accurate, that means the conference’s presidents have either voted on the matter or will be shortly. Nine of the 14 university leaders must vote ‘yes’ in order for the conference to play this fall.

Reportedly, the Big Ten is targeting a potential start date of October 17. The league originally opted to postpone the 2020 football season due to COVID-19, but has begun reconsidering the decision in recent weeks.

Stay tuned as this saga rolls on.