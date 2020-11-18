The Spun

Nebraska President Makes School’s Future In Big Ten Very Clear

A general view of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Nebraska has had a difficult time acclimating to life in the Big Ten. But the 2020 off-season and all of the chaos that went along with it have only exacerbated some of the problems the Cornhuskers are having in the conference.

Some have advocated that Nebraska leave the Big Ten conference outright. But Nebraska president Ted Carter has made his position on the idea very clear.

In a meeting with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Carter stated point blank that Nebraska will stay in the Big Ten Conference. “We’re a proud member of the Big Ten, and we’re intending on staying that way,” Carter said.

But Carter didn’t exactly have glowing praise for how the conference has treated his school this year. He lamented that Nebraska was not given more credit for helping the Big Ten bring its 2020 college football season back. Carter also pointed out that Nebraska helped bring the Pac-12 football season back too.

Carter ultimately described the relationship between Nebraska and the Big Ten as “not a perfect fit” in all areas.

Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in all sports in 2011, but have not seen the same success that they found in the Big 12.

In football, they have just one division crown and no conference titles since joining. For a school where football is easily the biggest and most popular program, the lack of success there is extremely frustrating.

But with all of the money at stake, things would have to go pretty sour for Nebraska to give up on their new conference.

As frustrating as it might be for fans to endure average to below-average play, all they can do is hope that they continue to adapt to life in the Big Ten.


