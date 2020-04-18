Nebraska President Is Optimistic About 2020 College Football Season

Many speculate the 2020 college football season will have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has a much more optimistic outlook.

The current global pandemic has caused either the cancellation or postponement of all winter and spring sports, both at the collegiate and professional level. Some believe sports will have to remain on hold until a coronavirus vaccine is created.

Even though the college football season is nearly five months way, some are already starting to promote the idea of postponing the season.

Carter doesn’t believe that’s necessary just yet, though. The University of Nebraska president is optimistic about how things will play out in the fall.

Ted Carter is optimistic that students will be able to return to @u_nebraska campuses in the fall, and that @HuskerFBNation will play at some point. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/a0v0eDD8ks — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) April 15, 2020

“Right now, we’re still five months plus away,” Carter said, during an appearance on the Huskers’ “Sports Nightly” show. “There’s still a lot more that’s going to happen. But I’m optimistic for two big things: one is that we’ll be able to bring students back to the campus in the fall, and that’s important because you can’t have college atheltics unless the campuses are back open and going back to some level of normalcy.”

“And then of course, how do we get back to the sports that we love?” Carter continued, before hinting at one of the potential plans for return. “I think there’s a chance that they may not start exactly on time depending on what the situation is, but I think there’s a great desire to get back to NCAA football. As I said earlier today, there’s 130 teams in FBS and we have to find a way to make it work for all of them. So there’s still a lot of work to be done there but I’m optimistic.”

Carter’s optimism isn’t too crazy to consider. Anything can happen in the next few months.

Nebraska is one of the areas in the U.S. that hasn’t been impacted by the pandemic as harshly as other more populated areas.

Hopefully, more advancements can be made in coming months to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

