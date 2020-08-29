Nebraska QB Commit Shines In 2020 Season Opener

Back in May, the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed three-star quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. It’s been a while since the program has seen him in action, but he definitely did not disappoint in Kearney Catholic’s season opener on Friday.

Haarberg had a sensational game for Kearney Catholic, throwing for 174 yards and four touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on the ground. The three-star recruit looked so sharp last night that he didn’t need to play in the second half.

Kearney Catholic won 65-6 over Wood River-Shelton, which is quite the statement to make in a season opener. More importantly, Haarberg proved exactly why Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to him.

“He’s progressed well,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said when talking about Haarberg. “He’s done a great job of figuring things out and that adds to part of the equation of having a great completion percentage.”

Heinrich Haarberg had a huge night in @KCStarsFootball's 65-6 victory against Wood River/Shelton. The #Huskers QB recruit completed 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards and five total touchdowns, all in the first half https://t.co/NrnsXWpp68 — Nebraska Prep Zone (@NEPrepZone) August 29, 2020

The fact that Haarberg completed 11-of-12 pass attempts is very encouraging. Nebraska knows it’s getting a quarterback capable of making plays on the run, but if he can be accurate too it’ll add another element to his game.

Haarberg is the No. 576 overall recruit and No. 16 dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports.

Scott Frost has shown with Adrian Martinez that he can put together a strong offense as long as he’s got a quality quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do with Haarberg under center in the coming years.

Kearney Catholic will be back in action next Friday. We’ll see if Haarberg can top this week’s performance.