Nebraska Quarterback Casey Thompson Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson's afternoon has gone from bad to worse.

Thompson kicked off this Saturday's game against Illinois with an interception on Nebraska's opening drive. The interception occurred in enemy territory.

A few drives later, Thompson redeemed himself with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek.

On the very next drive, however, Thompson threw his second interception of the game. To make matters worse, he suffered an injury to his hand on the play.

Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported that Thompson left the medical tent and made his way over to the locker room.

Nebraska's coaching staff may provide an update on Thompson at halftime.

Thompson will head into the locker room with 172 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Nebraska has replaced Thompson with sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers. He had 317 passing yards and one interception last season.

Illinois currently leads Nebraska in the first half.