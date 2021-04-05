Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has a simple message for Adrian Martinez ahead of the 2021 season: “No more frickin turnovers.”

It’s a now-or-never year for Martinez. The senior quarterback has displayed flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but inconsistency continues to be a major issue. On top of that, Martinez struggles with turnovers.

The Nebraska quarterback has thrown 20 interceptions in 28 collegiate games with the Huskers. Even worse, he’s fumbled the ball 27 times during that span, 15 of which were recovered by the opponent.

If Martinez wants to ride off into the sunset and leave a strong legacy behind at Nebraska, he has to cut down on turnovers this upcoming season.

“No more frickin turnovers,” Verduzco said regarding where Martinez needs to improve this season. “He’s got to take care of damn football.”

Will this finally be the year Adrian Martinez turns a corner? He’ll have to impress early on in the 2021 season or he’ll be in danger of losing his starting gig.

Scott Frost, not Martinez, may be on the hottest seat at the moment, though. The Huskers haven’t been remotely competitive within the Big Ten since Frost took over the program. He’s compiled a 12-20 overall record with Nebraska thus far.

Entering year four, Frost is facing massive pressure to right the ship. Martinez will play a big factor in whether or not Frost is able to improve his current job security.