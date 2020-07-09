Nebraska Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Fall Sports

The Big Ten announced this afternoon that the league will play a conference-only schedule for fall sports, provided it is safe to play at all.

The Big Ten’s decision affects seven sports in total–men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. When all is said and done, other conferences are expected to follow in the Big Ten’s footsteps and eliminate non-conference competition.

In the aftermath of the league’s announcement, Nebraska put out its own joint sttaement from Chancellor Ronnie Green, President Ted Carter and AD Bill Moos. Not surprisingly, they were supportive of the change.

“The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena,” the joint statement reads. “The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of that rather cookie-cutter statement is the end. The final two sentences illustrate the scheduling challenges that could arise as leagues figure out conference-only schedules.

“We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions,” the statement says. “While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker athletes.”

Not every state is handling COVID-19 in the same fashion, and some have been hit harder than others. Conferences will have to factor that in when they come up with revised schedules for this fall.