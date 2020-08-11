Nebraska Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Football

University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green reacted the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season in a statement on Tuesday.

It’s a sad day in the college football world. The Big Ten – one of the most-watched conferences in college football – announced its decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season on Tuesday. The conference will look to play in the spring. Though, that itself seems a bit far fetched.

There’s no doubt the Big Ten university presidents played a major role in cancelling the season. University presidents reportedly voted 12-2 in favor of shutting down the season on Monday. Nebraska and Iowa were the only two schools opposed to the idea.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green ripped the Big Ten in a statement on Tuesday. Green is understandably “disappointed” by his conference’s decision to shut down the season. Take a look at Green’s full statement in the tweet below.

Nebraska has remained committed to playing this fall throughout this entire ordeal.

“We are disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” Green wrote in his statement. “Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Huskers athletics.”

Like other programs, the Huskers feel the student-athletes are safest with the program, as opposed to returning home. Nebraska remains determined to find a solution to play football in the fall.

“We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete,” Green continued.

For now, it looks like we may not see Nebraska football until the spring of 2021.