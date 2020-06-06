Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers made noise on the recruiting trail Saturday night. Three-star outside linebacker Seth Malcom is heading to Lincoln.

The Iowa native is just starting to receive recognition on the recruiting trail. Malcom holds offers from six programs including Minnesota, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wyoming, Boise State and of course, Nebraska. Now that he’s committed to Nebraska, it wouldn’t be surprising to see to see more offers come to the table.

But it appears Malcom is locked in with the Huskers. The three-star linebacker has repeatedly admitted how comfortable he is with the Frost and the rest of the coaching staff. The level of trust between the two sides appears to have made a massive impact in his recruitment.

The No. 78 OLB and No. 1128 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle – per the 247Sports Composite Score – took to Twitter to announce his commitment. Malcom is excited to be joining the Huskers ahead of the 2021 season.

Malcom doesn’t have a high rating that most Nebraska fans are hoping for in the 2021 recruiting class. But at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he should add quality depth to the Huskers’ defense and play a valuable role on special teams.

If the Huskers want to start competing for Big Ten titles, though, Frost will have to improve his efforts on the recruiting trail. Nebraska’s 2021 class ranks 10th overall in the Big Ten at the moment, courtesy of 247Sports.

Frost and the Huskers have plenty of recruiting work left to do in the 2021 cycle.