Nebraska Football Releases Salaries For New Staff Members

The Nebraska Cornhuskers revamped its staff for the 2022 season, hiring Vince Guinta and D.J. Vokolek. On Tuesday, the school released their salaries for this year.
Vokolek used to be a linebackers coach for Northern Iowa. Now, he’ll serve as a quality control coach for Nebraska.
It’s also worth mentioning that Vokolek is the father of Cornhuskers tight end Travis Vokolek.
Guinta, meanwhile, will be Nebraska’s senior director of player personnel for the 2022 season. This will mark his second stint with the Cornhuskers. He used to have an off-field role under head coach Bill Callahan.
Recently, Guinta was Baylor’s associate athletic director for player personnel.
Guinta’s salary at Nebraska is currently set at $160,000. As for Vokolek, he will make $120,000 per year in his role.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost recently expressed the importance of hires like these.
Pro baseball teams have scouting departments for high school kids and college kids, and then they have to scout each other’s teams, too,” Frost said, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “There’s a lot of schools in the country to try to scout all the rosters and then you’re trying to anticipate who might jump into the portal and who might not, and it could be a full-time job, absolutely.”