Nebraska Football Releases Salaries For New Staff Members

The Nebraska Cornhuskers revamped its staff for the 2022 season, hiring Vince Guinta and D.J. Vokolek. On Tuesday, the school released their salaries for this year.

Vokolek used to be a linebackers coach for Northern Iowa. Now, he’ll serve as a quality control coach for Nebraska.

It’s also worth mentioning that Vokolek is the father of Cornhuskers tight end Travis Vokolek.

Guinta, meanwhile, will be Nebraska’s senior director of player personnel for the 2022 season. This will mark his second stint with the Cornhuskers. He used to have an off-field role under head coach Bill Callahan.

Recently, Guinta was Baylor’s associate athletic director for player personnel.

Guinta’s salary at Nebraska is currently set at $160,000. As for Vokolek, he will make $120,000 per year in his role.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost recently expressed the importance of hires like these.