Nebraska Releases Statement On Decision By The Big Ten

Nebraska’s athletic department tried its best to schedule a football game this weekend. The Big Ten, on the other hand, wasn’t going to let that slide, as it denied the program’s request to play UT-Chattanooga.

Shortly after the Big Ten denied the Cornhuskers’ bid for a non-conference game, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released a statement on the school’s motives and the conference’s decision.

“At Nebraska, we will always make decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes, and to provide them with the best possible experience during their college careers,” Moos said. “To this point, the young men in our program have worked hard to prepare for the football season and have made the necessary sacrifices in order to play in this unusual environment. With an already shortened season, we owed it to our student-athletes to explore any possibly option to play a game this week.”

Even though Moos respects the Big Ten’s decision, he believes the conference should allow its teams to schedule non-conference games depending on the situation.

“We believe the flexibility to play non-conference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses. The ability for all Big Ten members to play a non-conference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.”

Statement from #Huskers AD Bill Moos and chancellor Ronnie Green on attempt to schedule non-conference opponent after game cancellation ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5zcA7IPCNz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

This might not be the only time this season that we see a Big Ten game get canceled due to COVID-19.

It makes plenty of sense for the Big Ten to allow its teams the flexibility to schedule replacement games, but it doesn’t sound like that’ll happen.

Unfortunately for Nebraska fans, they’ll have to wait until Nov. 7 to see their team back in action.