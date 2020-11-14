Nebraska Releases Video Of Scott Frost’s Locker Room Celebration

On Saturday afternoon, Nebraska hosted Penn State in a matchup of teams searching for their first victories of the season.

The Huskers jumped out to an early 27-6 lead at the half. After a disastrous performance from quarterback Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions decided to make a change.

Will Levis came out as the starter in the second half and had Penn State in position for a comeback. Trailing 30-23, the Nittany Lions failed to find the endzone after having a first-and-goal.

In the end, the Huskers walked out with a 30-23 victory – the team’s first of the season. Following the win, head coach Scott Frost enjoyed a much-needed celebration with his team.

“The state needed it. The team needed it. I needed it,” Frost said before jumping into the hands of his players.

I needed it." – @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/iUzxwI0DBY — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 14, 2020

Frost was in desperate need of a win. Although he only took over the program a few years ago, the team’s recent struggles led to questions about his job security.

He’s recruited well over the past three years, but the Huskers haven’t been able to get over the hump. After Saturday’s win, Nebraska sits at 1-2 on the year.

The Huskers have a very manageable schedule of the next four weeks. Illinois, at Iowa, at Purdue and home against Minnesota are the remaining games on the slate.

Can the Huskers add another win or two?