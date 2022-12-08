Nebraska Reportedly Finalizing Major Defensive Coordinator Hire

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

New Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made a major hire on Thursday, according to reports.

The Cornhuskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. White has spent the last three seasons running the Orange defense.

Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Arizona State in 2019. White was also the Sun Devils' cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.

The 43-year-old ex-UCLA linebacker is known for his 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

White also has stints as an assistant at San Diego State (2009-17), New Mexico (2008) and UCLA (2007). He was the head coach of St. Genevieve High School in California for one season in 2006.

With White in the fold, Rhule has filled out almost all of his first coaching staff at Nebraska. His other hires include offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, special teams coordinator Ed Foley and running backs coach E.J. Barthel.