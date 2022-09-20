Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. #4 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the field before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month.

There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out.

"Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources tell us that Lance Leipold, Matt Campbell and Bill O'Brien are high on the Huskers list as NU's process begins to unfold," Feldman tweeted on Tuesday.

Leipold, who won six Division III national championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater before leading Buffalo to three bowl games, is in his second season at the University of Kansas.

After going 2-10 in 2021, Leipold's Jayhawks are off to a 3-0 start in 2022 and are one win away from their best season since 2009.

Campbell has been mentioned in conjunction with Nebraska since the job opened up, with longtime college football writer Lars Anderson going as far as to call him the primary target of the search. Campbell's Iowa State team is also 3-0 on the season.

Finally, O'Brien is in his second season as Alabama's offensive coordinator. He has previously head coaching experience at Penn State and with the NFL's Houston Texans.