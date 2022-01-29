Nebraska Reportedly Making Change To Its Mascot

Nebraska will have the same mascot for next season, but one of its hand gestures is going to be different.

The mascot “Herbie Husker” has been making an “OK” sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle since the 1970s.

Per ESPN, in recent years, some hate groups have used that gesture as a sign of white power. Three straight fingers would make a W, while the circle formed next to an extended finger makes a P.

The change for Herbie will now have his left hand make the “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.

“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021. The revised logo is now the only Herbie Husker mark available to licensees.”

The change will be for this upcoming season and beyond.