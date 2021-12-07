Nebraska Reportedly “Moving Toward” Agreement With New Offensive Coordinator

One of Nebraska’s top choices for a new offensive coordinator resigned from his current post on Tuesday, signaling that he may be one step closer to taking a job in Lincoln.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned from his position with the Panthers on Tuesday morning and will not coach the team in the upcoming Peach Bowl. The main reason for that could be because he’s progressing in talks with Nebraska to join Scott Frost’s staff as an assistant, according to a latest report.

Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Tuesday that Whipple interviewed for the Nebraska offensive coordinator job over the weekend. As of now, indications are that the longtime college and NFL coach and the Huskers will agree to a deal in the near future.

Updated: #Huskers moving toward deals with Pitt OC Mark Whipple; Bears staffer Donovan Raiola for OL coach position: https://t.co/Dpgevq8bwn via @JournalStarNews — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 7, 2021

The report comes as quite a shock as it was unclear if Whipple would take another job following his time at Pittsburgh. However, after a strong year with the Panthers, the 64-year-old clearly caught the attention of Nebraska.

Whipple was critical in turning the Pittsburgh offense into one of the best of the nation in 2021. With Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett under center, the Panthers ranked fifth in the country in yards per game (502.9) and third in points per game (43). Pittsburgh went 11-2 and won the ACC Championship game this past weekend over Wake Forest.

With Pickett on his way to the NFL, it’s the perfect time for Whipple to take on a new challenge. That’s exactly what he’ll get in Lincoln.

Nebraska will turn the page to the 2022 season after posting a 3-9 record in Scott Frost’s fourth year with the program. Longtime starting quarterback Adrian Martinez entered the transfer portal soon after the final game and the Huskers already made a handful of changes to the staff, making for almost a complete rebuild this offseason.

Whipple is one of the pieces of the puzzle that will need to fit into place and as soon as possible. Nebraska fans won’t settle for another dismal year, so Frost will have to hope that his presumptive offensive coordinator is the man for the job.