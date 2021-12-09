Nebraska Reportedly Pushing Hard For Ex-SEC Quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are quickly looking to move on from their dismal 2021 season. One way the Scott Frost plans to do that is by finding the program’s next starting quarterback.

Four-year Huskers starter Adrian Martinez entered the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. That’s opened the door for Nebraska to go into the portal as well and pluck out one of the quarterbacks looking for a new program.

Frost is apparently doing exactly that, based on a latest report.

According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio, the Huskers are pulling out all the stops to try and recruit former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to come play in Lincoln. Nebraska has reportedly offered the five-year Tigers signal-caller and sent the entire coaching staff to Baton Rouge to try and seal the deal.

I'm told Nebraska officially offered former #LSU QB Myles Brennan today. Nebraska putting hard push on Myles. Entire coaching staff went to Baton Rouge. — Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) December 8, 2021

Brennan played in 18 games over his four seasons at LSU. After serving as the backup to Joe Burrow in 2018 and 2019, he finally got his first opportunity to start during the 2020 season.

Brennan impressed to kick off the 2020 campaign, throwing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the Tigers first three games. However, he suffered a torn abdominal muscle against Missouri, allowing Max Johnson to come in and take over the starting gig.

Brennan did not play at all in 2021, as Johnson, who also plans to transfer from LSU, held onto the starting spot in Ed Orgeron’s final year as the head coach of the program.

Nebraska surely has other options outside of Brennan, one of which is already in Lincoln. Freshman Logan Smothers started the Huskers final 2021 game under center and will surely factor into any quarterback competition next year.

With a new signal-caller and an overhauled coaching staff, Frost will hope to finally turn things around at Nebraska during the 2022 season.