Nebraska Reportedly “Trying To Get Out” Of Game vs. Oklahoma

In 2012, it was announced that the Battle of the Big Reds would return to college football in 2021. However, this epic rivalry might not get renewed this fall.

The original plan was for Nebraska to visit Norman in 2021, and then have Oklahoma visit Lincoln the following year. At the time, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione was thrilled about these future matchups.

“Classic rivalries like Oklahoma-Nebraska are part of college football’s historic fabric,” Castiglione said in a statement. “The ability to rekindle a fabled series between two tradition-rich programs and two extremely loyal and passionate fan bases was very important to both universities.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like Nebraska isn’t very excited about playing Oklahoma this year.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Cornhuskers are trying to get out of their September showdown with the Sooners.

“Nebraska is trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sources told Stadium,” McMurphy tweeted. “The Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date, sources said. The game was scheduled to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 “Game of the Century” b/w No. 1 NU & No. 2 OU.”

This would be a huge blow to the college football community. It would also change how some fans view Nebraska’s program.

Last year, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said his team would play anywhere. Apparently, anywhere does not include Norman, Oklahoma.