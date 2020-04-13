The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Special Plans For Simulated Spring Game

A Nebraska cheerleader cheers in the end zone against Troy.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: A cheerleader for the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Spring football is canceled across the country due to COVID-19. But Nebraska has come up with a special way to still entertain its fans.

The Huskers will be live broadcasting a video game simulated spring game. Instead of players on the current Nebraska roster, the simulated game will feature former Husker legends. The rosters for the game will be revealed tomorrow.

“On Saturday, April 18, Nebraska Athletics will stream a video game simulation of a Red-White Nebraska Football Spring Game in Memorial Stadium, featuring rosters comprised of Husker football legends and streamed live on @Huskers Facebook, @Huskers Twitter and the HuskerFBNation Twitch channel,” Nebraska Athletics Communication released in a statement.

This is certainly a unique way of entertaining fans during the sports shutdown. It falls in line with how athletes and teams are spending time these days.

It’ll be interesting to see which former Nebraska legends quarterback for each team. It’s safe to assume the simulation will feature Tommy Frazier and Eric Crouch. Current Huskers head coach Scott Frost may even be included.

Either way, this a fun idea put on by Nebraska athletics to help distract fans from the current pandemic.

The simulated spring game kicks off at 2 p.m. E.T. on Nebraska Facebook, Twitter and the school’s official Twitch channel.

