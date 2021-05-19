Nebraska Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have lost another player this offseason as running back Ronald Thompkins Jr. has announced his departure.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Thompkins announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He thanked the school and coaching staff for helping him develop as a player.

“First off, I would like to thank God and Husker Nation for the love and support from day one,” Thompkins wrote. “I would also like to thank the coaches, trainers, academic advisors and nutritionists for putting their time and effort into transforming me.

“The thing about life is that it is a journey and there are sops along the way. Nebraska has changed my life and brought a lot of joey. I’m excited to see where my next stop will be. With that being said, my name is officially in the transfer portal.”

Coming out of high school in 2019, Thompkins was a three-star prospect and a top-500 prospect per 247Sports. He was the No. 5 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 50 prospect from the state of Georgia.

But injuries kept him off the field in his first year, forcing him to redshirt.

As a freshman in 2020, Thompkins saw limited action. He had five carries for 24 yards and one reception for 10 yards. Perhaps in his new home he’ll find a larger role.

Thompkins is the 16th Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.