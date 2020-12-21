Nebraska Running Back Shares Cryptic Message About His Future

Nebraska had a rough 2020 season, but the Huskers finished the year on a high note.

Scott Frost’s team ended the year with a win, beating Rutgers on the road, 28-21, on Friday night. The Huskers were led by Dedrick Mills, who totaled 191 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Mills was one of the Huskers’ best players in 2020. The running back had 396 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The running back is technically a senior, but due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules, Mills could return to Lincoln, Nebraska for another season. Will he be doing that?

Mills shared a cryptic message about his plans following the win on Friday night.

“Y’all see something in a couple days, maybe a week. That’s all I got,” Mills told reporters following the win at Rutgers.

Dedrick Mills on his future: "Y'all see something in a couple days, maybe a week. That's all I got." — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 19, 2020

Getting Mills back would be a big boost for a Huskers’ program that needs to make a big leap in 2021. Nebraska showed some signs of brilliance on offense in 2020, but was held back by serious turnover problems.

If Scott Frost’s team can do a better job holding onto the ball in 2021 (a big if, given what happened this season) the Huskers could have a good year.