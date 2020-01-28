Nebraska Running Back Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Husker247 and can be confirmed by The Spun.

A three-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.) West, Bradley signed with the Huskers as part of the class of 2017. As a true freshman, he carried 24 times for 93 yards and returned six kickoffs for 124 yards in seven games.

However, after redshirting in 2018, Bradley’s role decreased substantially this season. He played in only one game in 2019, rushing twice for eight yards in a win over Maryland.

Bradley joins linebacker Pernell Jefferson and cornerback Tony Butler as Cornhuskers to recently announce transfer decisions.

After entering the season with high expectations, Nebraska finished just 5-7 under second-year head coach Scott Frost. The Huskers are only 9-15 in Frost’s tenure.

The 2020 season will be a massive one for the coach and the program as a whole.