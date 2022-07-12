Nebraska Running Back Has Reportedly Left The Program

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - SEPTEMBER 11: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleaders warm up the crowd before the game between between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Idaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley might have to once again look to the transfer portal to bulk up his running back room.

Markese Stepp is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, according to a report.

Stepp began his collegiate career with the USC Trojans, but left after minimal playing time.

Last season at Nebraska, Stepp ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled to get playing time in a crowded Nebraska backfield.

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald has more on his departure:

His production peaked early — 18 carries for 101 yards against Fordham — before he spent much of Big Ten play No. 3 or No. 4 on the depth chart. Stepp, who battled a foot injury upon his arrival to Nebraska from USC, said he was healthy all season, and declined comment late last season when asked why he thought he didn't play more.

Nebraska should be just fine. It returns Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant and Gabe Irving Jr.

Stepp, meanwhile, will no doubt look for a new home that allows him more playing time.