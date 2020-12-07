Nebraska Running Back Sends Clear Message About Final 2 Games

It’s been another rough season at Nebraska, but they have a chance to finish strong with games against Minnesota and a TBD Big Ten East opponent.

Heading into the Minnesota game, Huskers running back Dedrick Mills said that the team has a clear goal. They want to silence the doubters.

“There’s a lot of negative talk on Nebraska. We want to prove everybody wrong,” Mills said. “These past few weeks, we’ve come out every day just going strong at practice, even when we’re not supposed to hit people.”

Nebraska plays a Minnesota team that has had its last two games canceled due to COVID-19. Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will be the Golden Gophers’ first game since before Thanksgiving.

Mills went on to say that the team’s goal is to “get Nebraska back to where it used to be.”

Nebraska and Minnesota both have two wins. The Huskers are 2-4 while the Golden Gophers are 2-3, but both of them are hoping to finish the season strong.

There’s a golden opportunity here for the Huskers to finish a brutal season on a three-game winning streak. If they can channel that same energy that led them to wins over Penn State and Purdue, they can finish the season strong.

Can Nebraska win their final two games, or will they finish with a losing season for the fourth year in a row?