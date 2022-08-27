Nebraska Scores Touchdown On Its Opening Drive Of First Game

Nebraska made significant changes to its offense in the offseason, landing transfer quarterback Casey Thompson and hiring offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the opening drive of the season, that duo perfectly executed a touchdown drive.

Thompson was nearly flawless to start this Saturday's game against Northwestern, completing all but one of his six pass attempts.

The Cornhuskers' opening drive was capped off by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Thompson's ball placement on the touchdown pass was as good as it gets.

Here's the first touchdown of the season for Nebraska:

Nebraska's defense forced a punt on Northwestern's opening drive. Thompson will now have another chance to show the college football world what he can do in Whipple's scheme.

The Nebraska-Northwestern game is being televised on FOX.