Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty.

Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.

All these moves add up to one logical conclusion: if Frost doesn’t win, and win big, next fall, he’s done at his alma mater. That puts him in a tough situation heading into the end of this season and the offseason

On the latest edition of the “247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast,” recruiting analyst Blair Angulo wondered how Frost’s job situation will affect his ability to recruit in the coming months.

“This clearly draws a line in the sand for Nebraska and for Scott Frost from a recruiting standpoint, too,” Angulo said, via 247Sports. “They’re saying, ‘Hey, this is the end of the line. We’re either gonna win big in ‘22, or we’re not.’ If it were me and if I were Scott Frost, I would focus entirely on the on-field results and hope that it leads to success in recruiting. I think that’s where we will see maybe an impact for Nebraska. How much impact, or how much effort will he put into recruiting, knowing that he has this one last season to turn in the results and to really impress that administration?”

It would seem reasonable to expect Frost to focus less on the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes knowing that he won’t be around to coach those players if he gets fired following another subpar season. Then again, his current recruiting haul for 2022 doesn’t look so great on paper either; Nebraska’s class ranks dead last in the Big Ten and only 71st nationally.

Fst is 15-27 as the head coach of the Cornhuskers, including a 3-7 mark this year. It would behoove him to finish out this 2022 cycle strong and then hit the transfer portal hard for reinforcements for his 2022 roster.

After all, his job will depend on it.