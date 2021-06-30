Nebraska Seen As Major Winner In Name, Image, Likeness

Nebraska athletics have been farming a lot of Ls over the past few years. But the NCAA’s impending name, image and likeness (NIL) rules could be a huge W for them.

In a column for Yahoo Sports evaluating NIL as a whole, football writer Dan Wetzel named Nebraska as one of the big potential winners of NIL. He said that Nebraska would now have the added draw of their superstars getting the perks of being the most popular athletes in the entire state.

“Schools such as Nebraska, which has a huge and passionate fan base built for NIL, will have another tool to overcome some unavoidable challenges — little local talent, weather, etc. The starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers is the biggest athletic star in the entire state, after all. Will he suddenly have a car deal? Maybe…”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was in agreement and said that Nebraska should “really benefit” from NIL. Rittenberg also feels that NIL can make the game of college football more competitive.

Really good column on NIL and its impact in college football, a lopsided sport that could get a little more competitive, if anything. Totally agree with the section on Nebraska, which should really benefit from NIL. https://t.co/JUcvXkvXjx — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2021

The Nebraska football program has struggled over the past few years. Many have blamed their transition to the Big Ten altering their recruiting strategies for contributing to that struggle – among other things.

It remains to be seen how NIL will affect recruiting on a national scale in practice. But if there’s any program in America that stands to benefit from it, Nebraska has to be at the top of the list.

How much will Nebraska benefit from NIL?