Nebraska Star Wan’Dale Robinson Has Message For JD Spielman

JD Spielman is in the transfer portal. Nebraska’s star receiver made the decision to play for a new school on Monday. Despite the transfer news, Huskers’ receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has no hard feelings towards Spielman.

Spielman and Robinson were poised to be one of the best WR duos in the Big Ten this upcoming season. The two dynamic athletes put up big numbers in the Huskers’ offense last season. But now, Robinson will have to step up his play in a major way with Spielman no longer with the Huskers.

Spielman’s been Nebraska’s top receiver over the past three years. He ranks third all-time in receptions and receiving yards in the program’s history. This is a massive loss for a Nebraska team hoping to go bowling in 2020. And there’s no doubt quarterback Adrian Martinez could struggle to acclimate to an offense that doesn’t include Spielman.

Robinson isn’t going to let Spielman’s transfer decision get in the way of their friendship, though. Robinson posted a supportive message for Spielman as he looks for a new school to play for this upcoming season.

still my brother no matter what 🤞🏾 @jdspielman10 — Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) June 8, 2020

Robinson clearly wants the best for his “brother.” The Nebraska receiver seems excited to continue to watch Spielman’s on-field contributions – even if those contributions don’t come with the Huskers.

“Still my brother no matter what,” Robinson wrote on Twitter, tagging Spielman in the process.

Nebraska’s current receivers will have to step up with Spielman no longer with the program.