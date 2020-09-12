Nebraska Star Wide Receiver Sums Up How He’s Feeling Today

On Saturday, college football programs from around the country took the field for their first or second games of the season.

Unfortunately, many teams from around the college football landscape aren’t playing. That includes teams from the Big Ten, which voted in August to delay the college football season until the spring.

Teams like Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska voted to play the season as scheduled. However, they were outvoted by the other 11 members of the conference.

As such, the Huskers were not able to take the field for their first game this afternoon. Star wideout Wan’Dale Robinson summed up how it felt not playing this weekend.

“How I feel waking up with college football being played but not us…,” he said on Twitter with a picture of him with a sad face.

Robinson burst onto the scene as a true freshman, becoming an immediate star for the Huskers.

During his freshman season, he racked up 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while adding 340 yards and three scores on the ground.

He ranked second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking third in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Robinson figures to be a major part of the Nebraska offense whenever the Huskers take the field next.