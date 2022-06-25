Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 11: Nebraska Cornhuskers HEad Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today.

In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for.

The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of the Husker program this season, even though he can not play.

"I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgement," Nouilli wrote. "It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this university and I do not take that responsibility lightly.

"I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023."

After beginning his career at Colorado State in 2019, where he started seven games as a true freshman, Nouilli transferred to Nebraska and walked on for the Huskers.

He did not appear in a game in 2020, but played in all 12 last fall, starting the last seven at left guard.

Nouilli was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2021.