Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller – one of the Huskers’ anchors during Scott Frost’s tenure – is calling it a career.

Miller suffered a terrifying injury against Illinois on Nov. 24. The senior linebacker went down with an injury during the game and had to be stretchered off the field by the medical team. It was a somber scene, to say the least.

The injury was later described to be a spinal concussion. It looks like the injury is the main reason Miller is hanging up his cleats.

The senior linebacker announced on Tuesday his football career has come to a close. He cited health reasons as his primary reason to call it quits.

Nebraska LB Collin Miller says he’s received medical advice, in the wake of a spinal injury suffered last month, to retire from football. He says he’s grateful to be able to talk and walk and wants to be able to play with his children some day. Coaching may be in his future. pic.twitter.com/hPG7mRt3IH — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 15, 2020

Collin Miller says he won't be coming back to Nebraska, "hang up the cleats for good" due to health reasons. So Senior Day was his last game. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 15, 2020

This is obviously an unfortunate development for Collin Miller and Nebraska football. He’s been an anchor for the Huskers defense through trying times. The former team captain finishes his collegiate career with 122 total tackles and one sack.

Nebraska, meanwhile, is 2-5 this season as the Huskers look ahead to Friday’s game. Scott Frost and the Huskers will take on a much-improved Rutgers team this coming weekend. Nebraska has a chance to finish the 2020 season on a high note.

The Huskers have displayed signs of improvement this season, but the record doesn’t have much to a show for it. A win over Rutgers this Friday could spark some momentum heading into 2021.

Nebraska squares off with Rutgers this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Miller will be cheering from the sidelines.