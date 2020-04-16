Nebraska WR Jaron Woodyard Announces Transfer Destination

A member of Nebraska football’s 2018 recruiting class is leaving Lincoln. Jaron Woodyard has announced his transfer destination.

Woodyard committed to Nebraska after a JuCo stint. He was the No. 24-ranked junior college recruit in his class, and the No. 2 wide receiver in that group per 247Sports.

JuCo players are usually expected to make a quick impact. Woodyard struggled to really break into Nebraska’s offense as a major contributor. In two seasons with the Huskers, he caught four passes for 19 yards total. He also contributed on special teams, returning four kicks for 50 yards and picking up a tackle in 2018.

Now, Woodyard will look to jumpstart his career at Marshall. On Wednesday night, he announced his commitment to the Marshall Thundering Herd. He will play for Doc Holliday, entering his 11th season in Huntington.

Woodyard appeared in three games last season, before electing to use his available redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. That will allow him to play one final year at Marshall.

He was a two-sport athlete at Nebraska, also running for the Huskers’ track and field team. He placed first at the Nebraska Invitational in the 200, running a 21.42. It is unclear if he’ll do the same with the Thundering Herd.

Marshall has been one of the most successful teams in Conference USA during Holliday’s tenure. He is 78-51 with a 51-29 CUSA record, and 6-1 bowl record in 10 years. Last season, the team went 8-5 and reached the Gasparilla Bowl.