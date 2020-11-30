Nebraska Veteran Defensive Back Sums Up Where The Program Is At

For Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program, the 2020 season will ultimately be one to forget. The Cornhuskers limped off to a 1-4 start and might be headed for one of the worst winning percentages in school history.

The Frost tenure continued to head south on Friday as Nebraska lost another close contest against Iowa. The Hawkeyes scored the final 13 points to close out the Huskers 26-20 and hand them their fourth loss of the year. Nebraska coughed up four fumbles, two of which Iowa recovered, which made the difference in the game. Now in 2020, the Cornhuskers have scored over 25 points just once, in their single win of the season over Penn State.

Frost’s performance in Lincoln continues to head down a dangerous path if he can’t turn his team around. Since arriving to take over the program in 2018, the former UCF coach has a 10-19 record. Although this season has been anything but ordinary, it’s clear that Frost has struggled to show any signs of improvement with his new team.

On Monday, defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt issued a pretty blunt statement concerning Nebraska’s culture, or lack thereof. The veteran junior claimed that the Huskers are still a work in progress.

“We’re still building the culture,” Britt said, per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. “Because we’re not winning and that’s not Nebraska culture.”

Taylor-Britt’s comments came amidst a conversation about recent Nebraska players transferring out of the program. Frost has seen a few recruits and current Cornhuskers leave the team within the last few weeks.

Unfortunately for Taylor-Britt and Frost, the time for building is nearly over. The Nebraska fanbase wants to win now and return their program to the prominence of the late 1990’s. At the bare minimum, the Cornhuskers wants to get back to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska is slated to take the field against Purdue on Saturday, Dec. 5, barring any schedule changes from the Big Ten.